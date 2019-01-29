In pictures: Turkey’s water buffaloes escape from winter in geothermal springs

For the buffaloes in eastern Turkey, the hot springs in the mountainous Bitlis province are a welcome refuge from the freezing wintry weather.

Residents in the tiny village of Budakli walk hundreds of buffaloes up snow-covered roads to the geothermal 40C (104F) springs near the dormant Nemrut volcano in the winter.

The hot springs help keep the animals clean as they go through the winter while in the summer, the buffaloes swim in the cool waters of the plains. Water buffalos bath in a hot spring (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Muhammed Toren, 18, left, and Berkan Toren, 20, enjoy a hot spring along with their water buffaloes (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Muhammed Toren, 18, washes his horse in a hot spring (Emrah Gurel/AP)

A water buffalo pictured in a stable (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Muhammed Toren walks his family’s water buffaloes to a hot spring (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Berkan Toren with his water buffaloes (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Muhammed Toren rides his horse after a bath in a hot spring (Emrah Gurel/AP)

The water buffaloes cleanse themselves (Emrah Gurel/AP)

- Press Association