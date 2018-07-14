In Pictures: Trump plays golf while police and protesters surround his course

Donald Trump has played an unusual round of golf surrounded by rings of police and protesters at one of his Scottish courses.

The human lines of police officers out-numbered the players and caddies at Turnberry.

The president is making what has been described as a “private visit” to Scotland, after meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen on Friday.

Donald Trump plays a round of golf at his Turnberry resort (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The police presence protecting the president was strong (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Protesters could only get so close to Mr Trump (Jane Barlow/PA)

Eric Trump was also in Scotland with his father (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The US President and first lady Melania Trump are spending the weekend at his Scottish golf resort

The president is expected to spend two days at the resort (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Crowds had gathered on a beach near the course (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police formed a protective cordon on the sands (Jane Barlow/PA)

And gave passing vehicles thorough searches (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Protesters got support from passing motorists (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Others sat on the beach

Some protesters complained about Mr Trump’s immigration policy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But there was at least one show of support for the president – with Trump supporter Bill McGibbon outside his cottage nearby (Andrew Milligan/PA)

- Press Association
