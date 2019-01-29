In Pictures: Travel woes as northern UK hit by snow and ice

The funerals of four young men who all tragically died in a car ...
A new report from a group of TDs has found ...
There are 587 patients waiting on beds in ...
Gardaí are questioning a man in relation ...
The US Justice Department has unsealed criminal charges against ...
The number of people going financially insolvent ...
A bug discovered in the video calling app ...
These are some of the amendments MPs are likely to vote on.
The move is largely prompted by disquiet ...
The UK Met Office has issued weather warnings. ...
Ross Greer appeared on Good Morning Britain ...
The first clip of the cast of Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation ...
The singer is still mourning the loss of her husband, Rene Angelil, who died in 2016. ...
The DJ and Long Lost Family presenter was due to host Tuesday’s ...
An Ofcom report has revealed the media preferences of young people. ...
The advice comes after a rise in cases of a rare form of salmonella. ...
‘Our sweet boy saved the day! He truly ...
Kriss Kyle also rode his bike down some pretty ...
The Staffordshire bull terrier, originally ...
Former Ireland scrum-half Stringer is the latest to wade into ...
Oliver Geldard has been in hospital since October.
We examine the key clash ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations opener in Dublin.
The teams will face each other for the fifth time in six years.
29/01/2019 - 11:03:00Back to Weather World Home
Northern parts of the UK woke up to wintry conditions on Tuesday.
The Met Office issued warnings over snow and ice, while drivers were urged to take care on the roads.Snowy conditions near Tan Hill in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Up to 10cm of snow is forecast to fall on higher ground as temperatures drop across large parts of the UK this week (Danny Lawson/PA)
A snowplough clears a lane on the M6 near the village of Shap in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Snowy conditions on the M6 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Motorists were urged to take care (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rush hour near Shap in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Disruption for drivers on the A6 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A lorry struggles in the snow (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lorries navigate through the snow near Shap in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A Reliant Robin in the snow off the A6 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Hardline Conservative eurosceptics said they would not back an amendment tabled by Tory grandee Sir Graham Brady.
The duke’s car flipped over in the incident, which occurred as he turned on to a busy road near the Sandringham estate.
Sajid Javid said those wishing to stay longer than three months will need to apply for permission under a new European Temporary Leave to Remain plan.
An official search and rescue operation was called off on Thursday.
But Ireland makes clear there can be no changes to the Withdrawal Agreement.
Jenesis Sanchez gave birth to Gekyume Onfroy on Saturday.
The British Prime Minister’s hopes of getting a Brexit deal through Parliament could depend on winning over Tory critics of the backstop.
British government splits on whether UK should exit EU without an agreement deepen.
