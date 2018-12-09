In Pictures: Thousands take to London streets in rival protests
09/12/2018 - 20:17:00Back to Brexit World Home
Thousands of people have turned out for two rival protest marches in central London.
Ukip organised a “Brexit Betrayal” march against Theresa May’s Withdrawal Deal, which included leader Gerard Batten and the party’s new adviser Tommy Robinson. The the former English Defence League leader is also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
Their march was countered by an anti-fascist demonstration organised by Stand Up To Racism.
Here at the ‘Brexit betrayal’ march is a man holding a noose. He gave his name as Laukan Creasey, from Stevenage. I asked why he was carrying it. ‘That’s what the traitor May deserves. That’s what treasonous people get,’ he said. pic.twitter.com/ModEM8bj4h— Sam Blewett (@BlewettSam) December 9, 2018
But there was also a counter-demonstration that was bigger than the Brexit march.
The counter demo is now making its way down Haymarket, continuing to chant “There are many many more of us than you”. pic.twitter.com/NqjF1r5BmE— Catherine Wylie (@wyliecatherine) December 9, 2018
Despite efforts to keep the two groups of protesters apart, clashes did break out.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here