In Pictures: Thousands march through London in Brexit protest

Thousands of campaigners gathered in London for the People’s Vote March for the Future.

The protesters are calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

Anti-Brexit campaigners lower a banner off Westminster Bridge ahead of the march (Jess Hurd/Another Europe is Possible)

Campaigners head towards Parliament Square (Yui Mok/PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan takes part in the People’s Vote March (Yui Mok/PA)

Poking fun at the PM (Yui Mok/PA)

The People’s Vote campaign wants a referendum on the outcome of exit talks (Yui Mok/PA)

These protesters didn’t mince words (Yui Mok/PA)

A demand to reverse the Brexit vote (Yui Mok/PA)

A call to focus on the important issues – Democracy, Rule of Law, Liberty, Tolerance – and Fish ‘n’ Chips (Yui Mok/PA)

Organisers claimed more than 500,000 anti-Brexit campaigners took part (Yui Mok/PA)

Heated debates during the protest (Yui Mok/PA)

‘Vote Leave broke the law’, say these campaigners (Yui Mok/PA)

Protesters demand a second vote (Yui Mok/PA)

Protesters gather in Parliament Square (Yui Mok/PA)

- Press Association

