In Pictures: Thousands march through London in Brexit protest
Thousands of campaigners gathered in London for the People’s Vote March for the Future.
The protesters are calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.
More than 100 Coaches from every corner of the UK are heading down to London, packed full of supporters who will be marching for a #PeoplesVote today - please RT: pic.twitter.com/yOGZ3HiCCH— People's Vote UK (@peoplesvote_uk) October 20, 2018
- Press Association
