In pictures: Politics, music and arts collide at ‘JezFest’

Jeremy Corbyn addressed Labour supporters gathered in north London on Saturday afternoon at a festival of music and politics nicknamed “Jezfest”.

Labour Live took place at White Hart recreational ground, with chart toppers Clean Bandit headlining the festival.

Here are the highlights:

Union leader Len McLuskey was in attendance serving ice cream.

Unite’s general secretary Len McCluskey serves ice cream to revellers (Rick Findler/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn appeared onstage to address fans, but there were also some imposters.

A man wearing a mask of Jeremy Corbyn at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

And there were plenty of Corbyn t-shirts on show.

A variety of t-shirts supporting the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn (Rick Findler/PA)

This football fan wants to see the Labour leader in Downing Street.

A man wearing a Jeremy Corbyn shirt with number 10 on the back (Rick Findler/PA)

Some anti-Brexit sentiment was on show during the festival despite Mr Corbyn’s insistence that his party respects the result of the June 2016 referendum.

EU supporters hold up an anti-Brexit banner while Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech (Rick Findler/PA)

A man carrying an EU flag watches a performance by Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols (Rick Findler/PA)

An EU supporter at the Labour Live event (Rick Findler/PA)

There were rumours of sluggish ticket sales in the build-up to the event. Here, a smattering of festivalgoers watch Reggae Reggae Sauce inventor Levi Roots perform.

The crowd watch a performance by Levi Roots at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

This reveller could’ve been tired out by all the excitement or maybe she was bored.

A woman takes a nap at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

Len found time to come out of the ice cream van and address the crowd.

Len McCluskey and shadow minister for women Dawn Butler (Rick Findler/PA)

There was debate as well as music at the event.

People listen to a live debate (Rick Findler/PA)

Singer-songwriter Declan McKenna performed at the festival.

Declan McKenna performs on stage during the Labour Live event (Rick Findler/PA)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was flanked by security.

Jeremy Corbyn at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

The Labour leader managed to stop to sign a t-shirt.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn signs a t-shirt (Rick Findler/PA)

And he got on stage to address his fans.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn waves after speaking at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

