In pictures: Politics, music and arts collide at ‘JezFest’

Jeremy Corbyn addressed Labour supporters gathered in north London on Saturday afternoon at a festival of music and politics nicknamed “Jezfest”.

Labour Live took place at White Hart recreational ground, with chart toppers Clean Bandit headlining the festival.

Here are the highlights:

Great turnout in the Solidarity Tent at #LabourLive. It’s going to be a fantastic day! pic.twitter.com/mR14fJkf5D — Ian Lavery MP (@IanLaveryMP) June 16, 2018

Union leader Len McLuskey was in attendance serving ice cream.

Unite’s general secretary Len McCluskey serves ice cream to revellers (Rick Findler/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn appeared onstage to address fans, but there were also some imposters.

A man wearing a mask of Jeremy Corbyn at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

And there were plenty of Corbyn t-shirts on show.

A variety of t-shirts supporting the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn (Rick Findler/PA)

This football fan wants to see the Labour leader in Downing Street.

A man wearing a Jeremy Corbyn shirt with number 10 on the back (Rick Findler/PA)

Great to have @OwenJones84 at #LabourLive as we bring people together to enjoy music, art, entertainment and discuss how we can win the next General Election to build a country that works for the many, not the few. pic.twitter.com/8KJU0wyNDz — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 16, 2018

Some anti-Brexit sentiment was on show during the festival despite Mr Corbyn’s insistence that his party respects the result of the June 2016 referendum.

EU supporters hold up an anti-Brexit banner while Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech (Rick Findler/PA)

A man carrying an EU flag watches a performance by Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols (Rick Findler/PA)

An EU supporter at the Labour Live event (Rick Findler/PA)

Jeremy should have held an Anti-Brexit Live, then he would have filled Wembley Stadium #LabourLive ⁦@OFOCBrexit⁩ pic.twitter.com/iSh59Ml0SZ — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) June 16, 2018

There were rumours of sluggish ticket sales in the build-up to the event. Here, a smattering of festivalgoers watch Reggae Reggae Sauce inventor Levi Roots perform.

The crowd watch a performance by Levi Roots at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

This reveller could’ve been tired out by all the excitement or maybe she was bored.

A woman takes a nap at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

They said Labour Live wouldn’t work. They sneered at it. They mocked it.



Thousands came, listened to music, heard speeches, discussed politics and will leave inspired.



Share this photo everywhere to show the naysayers were wrong. #labourlive pic.twitter.com/N89pfVNAfc — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 16, 2018

Len found time to come out of the ice cream van and address the crowd.

Len McCluskey and shadow minister for women Dawn Butler (Rick Findler/PA)

There was debate as well as music at the event.

People listen to a live debate (Rick Findler/PA)

Singer-songwriter Declan McKenna performed at the festival.

Declan McKenna performs on stage during the Labour Live event (Rick Findler/PA)

Terrific atmosphere. Fantastic support. A movement on the march. #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/Zc2CCwrm7B — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) June 16, 2018

"We can build a country where prosperity is shared by everybody" - @johnmcdonnellMP at #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/lL3Kffo2nu — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 16, 2018

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was flanked by security.

Jeremy Corbyn at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

The Labour leader managed to stop to sign a t-shirt.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn signs a t-shirt (Rick Findler/PA)

I've been walking around #LabourLive meeting people who are enjoying music, art and politics. I just pointed this one-day Labour voter in the direction of the @unitetheunion ice cream van. pic.twitter.com/SQrqK4gHTA — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 16, 2018

And he got on stage to address his fans.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn waves after speaking at Labour Live (Rick Findler/PA)

A huge THANK YOU to all the incredible musicians, campaigners, speakers and supporters who joined us today at #LabourLive. What a day! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/KKZRv73l03 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) June 16, 2018

- Press Association