In pictures: Politics, music and arts collide at ‘JezFest’
Jeremy Corbyn addressed Labour supporters gathered in north London on Saturday afternoon at a festival of music and politics nicknamed “Jezfest”.
Labour Live took place at White Hart recreational ground, with chart toppers Clean Bandit headlining the festival.
Here are the highlights:
Great turnout in the Solidarity Tent at #LabourLive. It’s going to be a fantastic day! pic.twitter.com/mR14fJkf5D— Ian Lavery MP (@IanLaveryMP) June 16, 2018
Union leader Len McLuskey was in attendance serving ice cream.
Jeremy Corbyn appeared onstage to address fans, but there were also some imposters.
And there were plenty of Corbyn t-shirts on show.
This football fan wants to see the Labour leader in Downing Street.
Great to have @OwenJones84 at #LabourLive as we bring people together to enjoy music, art, entertainment and discuss how we can win the next General Election to build a country that works for the many, not the few. pic.twitter.com/8KJU0wyNDz— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 16, 2018
Some anti-Brexit sentiment was on show during the festival despite Mr Corbyn’s insistence that his party respects the result of the June 2016 referendum.
Jeremy should have held an Anti-Brexit Live, then he would have filled Wembley Stadium #LabourLive @OFOCBrexit pic.twitter.com/iSh59Ml0SZ— Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) June 16, 2018
There were rumours of sluggish ticket sales in the build-up to the event. Here, a smattering of festivalgoers watch Reggae Reggae Sauce inventor Levi Roots perform.
This reveller could’ve been tired out by all the excitement or maybe she was bored.
They said Labour Live wouldn’t work. They sneered at it. They mocked it.— Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 16, 2018
Thousands came, listened to music, heard speeches, discussed politics and will leave inspired.
Share this photo everywhere to show the naysayers were wrong. #labourlive pic.twitter.com/N89pfVNAfc
Len found time to come out of the ice cream van and address the crowd.
There was debate as well as music at the event.
Singer-songwriter Declan McKenna performed at the festival.
Terrific atmosphere. Fantastic support. A movement on the march. #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/Zc2CCwrm7B— John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) June 16, 2018
"We can build a country where prosperity is shared by everybody" - @johnmcdonnellMP at #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/lL3Kffo2nu— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 16, 2018
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was flanked by security.
The Labour leader managed to stop to sign a t-shirt.
I've been walking around #LabourLive meeting people who are enjoying music, art and politics. I just pointed this one-day Labour voter in the direction of the @unitetheunion ice cream van. pic.twitter.com/SQrqK4gHTA— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 16, 2018
And he got on stage to address his fans.
A huge THANK YOU to all the incredible musicians, campaigners, speakers and supporters who joined us today at #LabourLive. What a day! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/KKZRv73l03— The Labour Party (@UKLabour) June 16, 2018
