In Pictures: More mayhem on day five of bull runs at Pamplona

Pamplona has seen more mayhem on the fifth day of bull runs at the annual San Fermin festival.

No one was gored on Wednesday but three men were treated in hospital for bruising after a run lasting two minutes and 55 seconds.

Revellers evade the fighting bulls from the Nunez del Cuvillo bull ranch (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

One man takes cover on the cobbled streets (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The bulls weigh up to 1,400lb each (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

A bull takes a tumble (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Younger bulls enter the fray in the famous bullring (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Revellers taunt a heifer (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

But the younger bulls are not to be taken lightly (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

One participant hits the deck (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

… and another takes evasive action (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

- Press Association