In Pictures: May Day celebrations turn ugly in France

Scattered vandalism marked May Day in France as hundreds of demonstrators marched across Paris to oppose economic policies pursued by President Emmanuel Macron.

(Francois Mori/AP)

Some participants smashed the windows of a McDonald’s restaurant and set furniture inside on fire as the demonstration in the French capital heated up. Protesters also wore masks and threw firecrackers.

(Francois Mori/AP)

Television cameras captured vandals overturning a car and setting it on fire.

(Francois Mori/AP)

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb posted a tweet condemning the “violence and vandalism”.

(Francois Mori/AP)

(Francois Mori/AP)

(Francois Mori/AP)

(Francois Mori/AP)

(Francois Mori/AP)

