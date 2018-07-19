In Pictures: Flying whale takes to the skies as Airbus unveils BelugaXL

Back to World Home

Anyone who thought they saw a flying whale over France on Thursday was in fact watching the maiden flight of a new plane.

The Airbus BelugaXL took off from Toulouse-Blagnac airport complete with facial markings that underlined its similarity with the whale it is named after.

Airbus was pleased with the first aerial adventure of its new product and tweeted “Whale done!” when the plane returned to base.

The Airbus BelugaXL on its take-off roll (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

The Airbus BelugaXL rises for the first time (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

A real Beluga whale (Aaron Chown/PA)

The engineers wave from the deck of the Airbus BelugaXL after successfully completing its first flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

The Airbus BelugaXL taxis after successfully completing its first flight (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

The Airbus BelugaXL prepares to land (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

Engineers wave from the deck (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

The Airbus BelugaXL is welcomed back (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, France, BelugaXL, Gallery, UK, Airbus, Beluga, Gallery, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World