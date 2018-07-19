In Pictures: Flying whale takes to the skies as Airbus unveils BelugaXL

Anyone who thought they saw a flying whale over France on Thursday was in fact watching the maiden flight of a new plane.

The Airbus BelugaXL took off from Toulouse-Blagnac airport complete with facial markings that underlined its similarity with the whale it is named after.

Airbus was pleased with the first aerial adventure of its new product and tweeted “Whale done!” when the plane returned to base.

The Airbus BelugaXL on its take-off roll (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

The Airbus BelugaXL rises for the first time (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

A real Beluga whale (Aaron Chown/PA)

OK, a last one for today... unless you give it XL ❤️! #BelugaXL pic.twitter.com/2q5pMjNkaE — Airbus (@Airbus) July 19, 2018

The engineers wave from the deck of the Airbus BelugaXL after successfully completing its first flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

The Airbus BelugaXL taxis after successfully completing its first flight (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

The Airbus BelugaXL prepares to land (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

Engineers wave from the deck (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

A few words from Tom Enders, @Airbus CEO, on the successful #BelugaXL first flight: « Big congratulations, Bertrand and team! Trailblazing work for future Airbus programs, well done! » pic.twitter.com/bFfdiDrdmO — Airbus PRESS (@AirbusPRESS) July 19, 2018

The Airbus BelugaXL is welcomed back (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

- Press Association