In Pictures: Emotional scenes as crowds throng streets to honour Alfie Evans
14/05/2018 - 13:22:00Back to UK World Home
Well-wishers have gathered outside Everton’s Goodison Park ground in Liverpool to honour Alfie Evans.
The 23-month-old’s funeral cortege passed by the football ground, where Alfie’s father Tom Evans had hoped to take the youngster one day to watch a match.
The people of Liverpool lined the streets around Goodison to pay their respects to Alfie Evans earlier today. 💙 pic.twitter.com/fqKu3P2jqG— Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2018
Doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool stopped providing life-support treatment to Alfie last month after his parents lost two rounds of fights in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here