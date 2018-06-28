In Pictures: Dramatic scenes as fire rages on moor in England

Fire crews in England have been working in “tremendously difficult conditions” as they battle a huge blaze on Saddleworth Moor that police have declared a “major incident”.

Images posted on social media showed bright orange flames lighting the night sky (Sean Quarmby/PA)

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles (Sean Quarmby/PA)

On Tuesday, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue shared photos of its firefighters working on the southern edge of the moors (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue)

Firefighters battled the blaze at Tintwistle on the Derbyshire border (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue/PA)

Off road capability put to good use @DerbyshireFRS pic.twitter.com/DgP4ewbZtj — CFO Terry McDermott (@terry103mc) June 28, 2018

The fire raging on Saddleworth Moor (Sean Quarmby/PA)

Police declared a major incident amid the ongoing moorland fire (Sean Quarmby/PA)

Firefighting efforts continued on Thursday as the military joined the effort (Danny Lawson/PA)

Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland joined the operation (Danny Lawson/PA)

An aerial view of Saddleworth Moor shows smoke rising (Steve Parsons/PA)

Air support @DerbyshireFRS this morning bombing hotspots. Excellent coordination across all partners pic.twitter.com/rgnHJfkzPP — CFO Terry McDermott (@terry103mc) June 28, 2018

The moorland blaze has been alight for several days (Danny Lawson/PA)

- Press Association