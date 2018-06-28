In Pictures: Dramatic scenes as fire rages on moor in England
28/06/2018 - 16:50:00Back to World Home
Fire crews in England have been working in “tremendously difficult conditions” as they battle a huge blaze on Saddleworth Moor that police have declared a “major incident”.
Off road capability put to good use @DerbyshireFRS pic.twitter.com/DgP4ewbZtj— CFO Terry McDermott (@terry103mc) June 28, 2018
Air support @DerbyshireFRS this morning bombing hotspots. Excellent coordination across all partners pic.twitter.com/rgnHJfkzPP— CFO Terry McDermott (@terry103mc) June 28, 2018
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here