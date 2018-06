Muslims around the world have been observing the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

The festival marks the end of the Ramadan holy month, when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Thousands of people attend Birmingham’s Eid celebration of the end of Ramadan (Joe Giddens/PA)

The crowds gathered in Small Heath Park (Joe Giddens/PA)

London mayor Sadiq Khan and Yusuf Islam – formerly Cat Stevens – on stage with the Voice of Peace children’s choir in Trafalgar Square (John Stillwell/PA)

Muslims around the world have been holding some very colourful celebrations.

Bangladeshi Muslims pack the trains in Dhaka to travel home for the celebrations (AM Ahad/AP)

Indonesian Muslims arrive by boat for prayers in Sunda Kelapa port, Jakarta (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

A woman sprays snow from a can outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Kenyan youngster listens to the imam in Nairobi (Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP)

Pakistani faithful in Peshawar (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

A tug-of-war game passes the time for residents of a centre for people displaced by violence around Marawi in the Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

Filipino Muslims gather outside the Blue Mosque in suburban Taguig city (Bullit Marquez/AP)

A baker makes cookies in preparation for the celebrations in Baghdad (Hadi Mizban/AP)

Muslims try to catch balloons distributed outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Palestinian man dressed as a clown presents sweets to Muslim girls in eastern Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Malaysian Muslims offer prayers in Kuala Lumpur (Vincent Thian/AP)

