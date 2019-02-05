In Pictures: Colourful celebrations as Asia welcomes the year of the pig

Countries across Asia have been celebrating the Lunar New Year in spectacular style.

Dance performances, elaborate decorations, red lanterns and food marked the occasion as people welcomed the year of the pig with hopes of happiness and fortune.

On the eve of the new year, people gathered for reunion dinners, gave red packets of pocket money to youngsters and lit firecrackers at midnight.

Early on Tuesday, the first day of the year of the pig, hundreds lined up outside famous temples to burn the first joss sticks of the year, expecting it to bring them good luck. A performer dressed as an emperor participates in a Qing Dynasty ceremony in which emperors prayed for good harvest and fortune at a temple fair in Ditan Park in Beijing (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Participants take part in a flame-breathing lion dance during the Lunar New Year celebrations in the Chinatown area of Yangon, Myanmar (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Dragon dances and other colourful festivities in Yangon, Myanmar (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Performers arrive during a Qing Dynasty ceremony in Beijing (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A boy lights a joss stick at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)

Members of Cambodia’s Chinese community perform a traditional lion dance in front of Royal Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Indonesian ethnic Chinese people pray during the Lunar New Year’s eve at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

A woman holds a flower-shape candle as she prays on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Tanzhe temple in the Mentougou District of Beijing (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Young vendors call out for customers at a New Year market in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Filipino dancers perform a dragon dance at Manila’s Chinatown district (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Visitors gather under red lanterns at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)

- Press Association