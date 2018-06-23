In pictures: Brexit protesters take to streets of London

Thousands of pro-EU marchers have begun a walk from London's Pall Mall to Parliament to demand a referendum on the terms of Brexit two years on from the vote.

(John Stillwell/PA)

Organisers of the People’s Vote march expected tens of thousands of people to show their support for a referendum on the final Brexit outcome.

(John Stillwell/PA)

Marchers will descend on Parliament Square, where speakers will include Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, Tory former minister Anna Soubry, Labour’s David Lammy and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas.

(John Stillwell/PA)

(John Stillwell/PA)

(John Stillwell/PA)

(John Stillwell/PA)

