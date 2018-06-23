In pictures: Brexit protesters take to streets of London

Thousands of pro-EU marchers have begun a walk from London's Pall Mall to Parliament to demand a referendum on the terms of Brexit two years on from the vote.

Great to see so m at wonderful #PeoplesVoteMarch - the chant goes Hey ho Theresa May Give us all a final say! pic.twitter.com/YqgJwLUJrN — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) June 23, 2018

Organisers of the People’s Vote march expected tens of thousands of people to show their support for a referendum on the final Brexit outcome.

Marchers will descend on Parliament Square, where speakers will include Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, Tory former minister Anna Soubry, Labour’s David Lammy and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas.

Our team are out and about in the crowds asking why people have joined the #PeoplesVoteMarch today.



Andrew says he enjoyed the opportunity to live and work in Europe when he was younger and wants the younger generation to be able to have those same opportunities. pic.twitter.com/G02RN0P3Qg — People's Vote UK (@peoplesvote_uk) June 23, 2018

We’re marching for a #PeoplesVote #Brexit is a BIG deal, not a DONE deal pic.twitter.com/o0k6HKi32Q — InFacts (@InFactsOrg) June 23, 2018

- Press Association