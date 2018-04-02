Image of small boy in Gaza fast becoming latest symbol of Palestinian resistance

An image of a young boy using onions to try and protect himself from gas fired into Palestinian marchers during protests on the Gaza strip looks likely to become the latest symbol of resistance in the region.

The image which emerged on twitter in recent days shows a young boy using onions inside a surgical mask to protect himself from gas fired by Israeli troops.

I am amazed, using onions inside the mask to protect himself from Gaz fired by Israeli troops! #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/JUkfjPxP2E — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) March 30, 2018

The boy has since been feted by Palestinian leaders in the region for his bravery.

The creative boy, Muhammad Ayyash, meets Ismail Haniyeh 🇵🇸 #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/hmzTAv9NgU — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) April 1, 2018

A subsequent post by a Swedish based Palestinian graphic designer, Omar Sommad, has been shared widely and is likely to ensure the striking image is not one that will be forgotten easily.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old Gaza man has died of injuries from Israeli army fire during last week's protests along the Gaza border with Israel, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Separately, Israeli defence authorities confirmed that Israel is holding the bodies of two alleged Hamas members.

With Monday's death, this would raise to 18 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops on Friday.

Hamas said Friday's mass march was the first in six weeks of protests against a decade-old border blockade.

Israel rejected allegations of excessive force, saying it defended its border against what it claims is a Hamas attack under the guise of mass protests.

It said troops were instructed to target "the main instigators".

Rights groups say shooting Palestinians who do not pose a threat to soldiers' lives is unlawful.

- Digital Desk