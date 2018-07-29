I would be willing to shut down government over immigration plans – Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has claimed he is willing to shut down the government if Democrats refuse to vote for his immigration proposals, including building a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Mr Trump’s tweet on Sunday comes two days after the Senate’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, said in a home-state radio interview that a shutdown was not going to happen.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

In the Kentucky radio interview, Mr McConnell did acknowledge that the border funding issue probably would not be resolved until later this year, after the November election.

- Press Association