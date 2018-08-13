‘I was present’: Jeremy Corbyn’s wreath-laying statement gets the meme treatment

Jeremy Corbyn’s explanation of his involvement in the laying of a wreath in remembrance of activists suspected of being behind the Munich Olympics massacre has sparked a trend online.

When asked about the controversial wreath laying, the Labour leader said: “I was present when it was laid. I don’t think I was actually involved in it (laying it).”

The wreath, laid in 2014, was to remember those who died in Paris in 1992, which included Atef Bseiso, a Palestine Liberation Organisation intelligence chief linked to the Munich attack in 1972.

Corbyn is facing a backlash against it now because of the continuing anti-Semitism row engulfing his party.

His explanation of his involvement is being used by people online to distance themselves from certain acts.

Anything I want to get it of from now on, gets the “I was present but I was not involved” treatment. — patently (@patently) August 13, 2018

Some people were applying it to happenstance in film and television.

I was present during the werewolf attacks in London but don’t think I was actually involved pic.twitter.com/kosCiwdJXN — The Rt Hon Leggy Mountbatten (@Zardoz67) August 13, 2018

Vader: "I was present when Alderaan was destroyed but I don't think I was actually involved with it" pic.twitter.com/AO1efNi3FO — Mark (@quigonsmith) August 13, 2018

"I was present when the pigeon was shot, but I don't think I was involved with it." pic.twitter.com/T3UVcin1Qr — Captain Blackaddick (@CptBlackaddick) August 13, 2018

While some used it to explain milestones in their life.

'I was present but I don't think I was actually involved'



Me at basically every uni lecture I've been to. https://t.co/fvzrFEL74a — Ian Bond (@IanBondLaw) August 13, 2018

“I was present at the loss of my virginity, but I don’t think I was actually involved in it” https://t.co/xO6sRzw4Z2 — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) August 13, 2018

I was "present" when my baby was born I don't think I was actually involved in it. https://t.co/4iN568xpKM — Emilie (@silverwoodcope) August 13, 2018

It could also be applied it to other political situations.

I was present during the last Labour Government but I don't think I was a part of it pic.twitter.com/FrrwucTAXO — Martin Shapland (@MShapland) August 13, 2018

And for those with longer memories, Corbyn’s stance that he was not involved sounded familiar.

Some people compared his comment to that of former US president Bill Clinton who once said that while he had smoked pot during his time as a student in Oxford, he did not inhale.

Listen up kids of the internet.... "I was present but I wasn't involved" is just a lame remix of "I smoked but I didn't inhale"

Ask your uncles — Gavriel Hollander (@Gavhollander) August 13, 2018

'I was present when it was laid but I don't think I was involved with it'



Bill Clinton or #JeremyCorbyn ? — Don on Route 66 (@Don_Macanudo) August 13, 2018

- Press Association