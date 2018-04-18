'I was days from death', man says following 'first conviction' of female abuser in the UK

A male survivor of domestic abuse in England has spoken of how he was "days away from death" after being abused physically and psychologically by his partner.

Alex Skeel, 22, has urged other victims to speak out after his former partner Jordan Worth was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to GBH with intent.

Worth, also 22, of Stewardby, Bedfordshire, was also given a further six-month sentence for coercive and controlling behaviour - with police claiming it is the first such conviction in the UK where the offender was female.

Skeel suffered burns, was stabbed and did not have the freedom to choose which clothes he could wear during Worth's campaign of cruelty.

The couple had known each other since they were 16 and, during the last nine months of their relationship, Worth subjected him to a "sustained and prolonged" campaign of abuse, including denying him food, clothing, adequate bedding, or even contact with family and friends.

He said: "I want to tell my story. I don't want one more person to suffer what I've gone through.

The hospital told me I was 10 days away from death. I believe the reason I survived to tell my story is to help others going through a similar ordeal.

"I would urge anyone in the same situation to ask for help. Bedfordshire Police were fantastic and I do believe they saved my life."

Detective Chief Inspector Jerry Waite said: "We are thrilled with this conviction. The sentence handed down reflects the gravity with which these offences are viewed.

"Coercive control is subtle - it isn't always obvious what's been happening and may escalate over a period of time.

Alex Skeel and Jordan Worth.

"The victim may not immediately recognise the behaviour as abuse. The desire to control often underpins abusive relationships and can lead to violence."