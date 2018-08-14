'I saw at least 10 people lying down,' says witness as London Ambulance treat two in Westminster car crash

A man has been arrested after a number of pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into security barriers outside the UK's Houses of Parliament, Scotland Yard said.

The area is in lockdown after armed police swarmed the scene this morning.

Images posted to social media showed a suspect surrounded by officers being led away from the vehicle in handcuffs.

Update - 9.17am: Two people were treated at the scene in Westminster for injuries that are not thought to be serious, London Ambulance Service said.

Assistant Director of Operations Peter Rhodes said: "We were called at 7.40am today (14 August) to reports of an incident on St Margaret Street, SW1.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene including three ambulance crews, responders in cars and an incident response officer.

"We have treated two people at the scene for injuries that are not believed to be serious and have taken them to hospital."

Local businessman Jason Williams said he had seen a man drive a car into a bollard outside the Houses of Parliament.

"He had driven it at speed - more than 40 mph. There was smoke coming out of the car," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

"I have seen people on the ground, lying on the road. I don't know if they have actually been hit by the vehicle or not. I saw at least 10 people lying down.

"I was told basically to move away, to run. I have run for my life."

An eyewitness, who gave his name only as James, described how he had been cycling past Parliament shortly after the incident happened.

"There was a cyclist clearly injured on the floor, there was a number of cyclists off their bikes. As I went past, an ambulance turned up," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

"As I carried on down I was told to get off my bike by a police officer. He said there'd been an incident. As I looked up as I got off my bike, I saw there was a car in the barrier.

"My natural reaction was to get away from the scene."

Streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off while police, ambulances and firefighters arrived at the scene in London.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “At 7.37am today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

“The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene.

“A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.

“We will issue further info when we have it.”

More than 10 police vehicles and at least three ambulances remain outside Parliament.

Firearms officers and at least two police dogs are stationed inside Parliament Square.

Officers have cordoned the whole square off and are asking the public and press to move away from the scene.

Eyewitness Ewalina Ochab told the Press Association: "I think it looked intentional - the car drove at speed and towards the barriers."

The car which crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. Pic via Twitter feed of Ewelina U Ochab.

She said: "I was walking on the other side [of the road]. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement."

"The person driving did not go out" of the vehicle, she said.

The vehicle did not appear to have a front registration plate when it crashed, she added.

Members of the public and press have been moved back further from the area as police put up a "Terrorism Act cordon", according to an officer at the scene.

The cordon has been extended past the Cenotaph on Whitehall - a five-minute walk from the scene at Old Palace Yard.

Westminster station has been closed for both entry and exit due to the security alert, Transport for London said.

Passengers are still able to change between lines at Westminster.

Scotland Yard said: "At this stage, officers do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition.

"Cordons are in place to assist the investigation.

"Westminster tube station is closed."

Bus driver Victor Ogbomo, 49, was driving passengers past the front of Westminster when he saw the crash.

"All I saw was the smoke coming out of a vehicle, a silver vehicle ... I just stopped the bus," he told the Press Association.

"The police said we have to move back, then in less than five minutes the response team came.

"They went to the vehicle, so we had to push back. I saw the car in the barrier, I didn't know how it got there.

"I think someone was inside the vehicle because many police went towards the vehicle."

He said officers had their guns out when they arrested the driver.

