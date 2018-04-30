Hundreds rescued in Interpol crackdown on human trafficking

Almost 350 victims of human trafficking networks have been freed after a joint operation involving police from 13 countries made 22 arrests across the Caribbean and South America.

Interpol said those rescued included children and adults working in nightclubs, gold mines, factories, open-air markets and on farms.

Some were forced to work without pay, or in spaces no bigger than coffins, after the traffickers took advantage of vulnerable people seeking jobs across borders.

About 500 police were involved in co-ordinated raids earlier this month in Brazil, Venezuela, Jamaica and several other places in the Caribbean. They seized computer equipment, mobile phones and cash.

It was part of France-based Interpol's global efforts to fight human trafficking. Social services and charity groups are now working to support the victims.

- Press Association