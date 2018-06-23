Hundreds rescued from busy shipping lane

Spanish authorities have rescued 569 refugees crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe by boat.

They include over 260 people in 16 vessels in the Strait of Gibraltar, a busy shipping lane with treacherous currents.

A week ago, Spain took in 630 refugees after Malta and Italy, which were closer, refused to grant the ship they were in access to their ports.

Rescued refugees arrive on the NGO "SOS Mediterranee" Aquarius at the eastern port of Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Jun. 17.
