Hundreds rescued from busy shipping lane
23/06/2018 - 15:56:24
Spanish authorities have rescued 569 refugees crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe by boat.
They include over 260 people in 16 vessels in the Strait of Gibraltar, a busy shipping lane with treacherous currents.
A week ago, Spain took in 630 refugees after Malta and Italy, which were closer, refused to grant the ship they were in access to their ports.
