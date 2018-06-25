Hundreds demonstrate after black man shot dead by US police

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in protest over the fatal police shooting of a black man in Minneapolis.

City leaders sought to calm protests over the death of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins Jr.

Mayor Jacob Frey attended a vigil nearing the shooting scene that drew about 250 people on Sunday evening.

Police form a line in the street (AP)

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo appeared at a demonstration where about 300 people assembled earlier in the day at a police precinct.

Both Mr Frey and Mr Arradondo vowed the investigation would be fair and transparent. Officers claimed Mr Blevins was firing a handgun into the air and ground on Saturday night when police were called.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. The agency said Mr Blevins ran from officers while holding a gun, was pursued and shot.

Some witnesses said Mr Blevins did not have a gun.

