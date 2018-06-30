Huge protests staged across America over immigration policy

Thousands of people are marching in major cities and tiny towns across America to demand Donald Trump’s administration reunites families separated at the US-Mexico border.

More than 700 marches are planned across the country, from immigrant-friendly cities like Los Angeles and New York to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming under the banner Families Belong Together.

Thousands dressed in white gathered early on Saturday morning in sweltering heat in Lafayette Park across from the White House for what is expected to be the largest of the day’s protests.

One marcher’s sign read: “What’s next? Concentration camps?” while another said: “I care, do you?” in a reference to a jacket first lady Melania Trump wore when visiting child migrants amid the global furore over the zero-tolerance policy that forced the separation of more than 2,000 youngsters from their parents.

Protesters chant slogans as they march in New York (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Her jacket had “I really don’t care. Do you?” scrawled across the back, and that message has become a rallying cry for Saturday’s protesters.

“We care,” marchers shouted outside city hall in Dallas. Organiser Michelle Wentz said opposition to the administration’s “barbaric and inhumane” policy has seemed to cross political party lines.

Marchers also carried signs that read “Compassion not cruelty”, and “November is coming”.

In New York City, thousands began chanting “Shame” and singing “shut detention down” before their planned march across the Brooklyn Bridge.

A Portland woman made these AMAZING posters with her art and the logo created by @WomenBelong. She’s going to hand them out to her friends at the rally tomorrow ❤️#FamiliesBelongTogether #EndFamilyDetention#FreeOurFuture pic.twitter.com/kFeNkIE6QK — Families Belong Together (@familiesbelong) June 29, 2018

Smaller groups came together in city parks and squares in every state, a total of 703 places across the country, and photos quickly started ricocheting around social media.

Children joined in, with one little girl in Washington carrying a handwritten sign which said: “I get my mommy. Why can’t she?”

Though many who show up to the rallies across the country will be seasoned anti-Trump demonstrators, others are new to immigration activism, including parents who say they feel compelled to show up after heart-wrenching accounts of children forcibly taken from their families as they crossed the border illegally.

In Portland, Oregon, several stay-at-home mothers have organised their first rally while caring for young children.

“I’m not a radical, and I’m not an activist,” said Kate Sharaf, a Portland co-organiser. “I just reached a point where I felt I had to do more.”

Immigrant advocacy groups say they are thrilled – and surprised – to see the issue gaining traction among those not tied to immigration.

“Honestly, I am blown away. I have literally never seen Americans show up for immigrants like this,” said Jess Morales Rocketto, political director at the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

"Our democracy is at stake. Our humanity is at stake. We are out here to save the soul of our nation." -@aliciakeys #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/NhtEMlKBKd — Families Belong Together March (@WomenBelong) June 30, 2018

“We just kept hearing over and over again, if it was my child, I would want someone to do something.”

Tyler Houlton, a spokesman for the US Department of Homeland Security, welcomed interest in the immigration system and said only Congress has the power to change the law.

One protest began in Lafayette Square across from the White House, (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“We appreciate that these individuals have expressed an interest in and concern with the critical issue of securing our nation’s borders and enforcing our immigration laws,” he said.

“As we have indicated before, the department is disappointed and frustrated by our nation’s disastrous immigration laws and supports action.”

Mr Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to show his support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid calls from some Democrats for major changes to immigration enforcement.

To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

Tweeting from New Jersey, Mr Trump said Democrats “are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen”.

He urged ICE agents to “not worry or lose your spirit”.

- Press Association