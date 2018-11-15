Huge blow for May as Esther McVey joins Dominic Raab in resigning over Brexit deal

Update 10.05am: Two Leave-backing ministers including the man in charge of the UK's withdrawal negotiations have sensationally quit the Cabinet in a massive blow to Theresa May's Brexit plans.

The UK's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab - who only took over in the summer after David Davis resigned in protest over the Prime Minister's withdrawal strategy - said he "cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU".

Esther McVey announced she was resigning as Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary as she could not defend a deal which meant the UK "handing over control to the EU".

Earlier this morning I informed the Prime Minister I was resigning from her Cabinet

The pair's shock departures within little more than an hour of one another on Thursday came amid a furious backlash from Brexit-backing Tories to the deal given the collective approval of Mrs May's Cabinet in a stormy five-hour meeting at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday.

British Prime Minster Theresa May paid tribute to Dominic Raab and Esther McVey, who have resigned from her Cabinet.

Addressing MPs in the House of Commons, Ms May said: "Delivering Brexit involves difficult choices for all of us. We do not agree on all those choices, but I respect their views."

Their resignations were followed by a second Brexit minister, Suella Braverman, while Anne-Marie Trevelyan announced she was quitting as an unpaid parliamentary aide in the Department for Education.

The developments threaten to derail the Prime Minister's Brexit strategy ahead of a crucial EU summit on November 25, with just over four months to go until the UK is due to leave on March 29.

They came shortly before Mrs May was due to set out the details of the withdrawal agreement to MPs in the House of Commons, in what is expected to be a bruising clash with some of her fiercest critics.

Labour said the Government was "falling apart before our eyes" and the pound dropped sharply after Mr Raab's resignation.

Earlier, Shailesh Vara quit as minister of state for Northern Ireland, saying Mrs May's agreement, "leaves the UK in a halfway house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign nation".

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Raab said the deal represented a "very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom" because of provisions for Northern Ireland.

He also said he could not accept "an indefinite backstop arrangement" for the Irish border.

He said: "No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement."

Ms McVey, who was promoted to the Cabinet by Mrs May in January, was reported to have been close to tears as she tried to force a vote on the Brexit deal in Wednesday's Cabinet.

In a letter to the PM, the Tatton MP cited concerns over the future of the Union and a lack of control over money, law, borders and trade policy under a deal she felt kept the UK too close to Brussels.

"The British people have always been ahead of politicians on this issue, and it will be no good trying to pretend to them that this deal honours the result of the referendum when it is obvious to everyone that it doesn't," wrote Ms McVey.

"We have gone from no deal is better than a bad deal, to any deal is better than no deal.

"I cannot defend this, and I cannot vote for this deal. I could not look my constituents in the eye were I to do that."

The resignations came as European Council president Donald Tusk announced an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on November 25, at which the withdrawal agreement and a political declaration on future relations is due to be finalised and formalised.

Westminster is braced for further resignations, amid widespread expectations that the Prime Minister may face a challenge to her position from Conservative MPs submitting letters of no confidence in her leadership.

Today, I have resigned as Brexit Secretary. I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU.

He added: "Above all, I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election.

"This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust."

The resignations came as European Council president Donald Tusk announced an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on November 25, at which the withdrawal agreement and a political declaration on future relations will be finalised and formalised.

Westminster is braced for further resignations, amid widespread expectations that the Prime Minister may face a challenge to her position from Conservative MPs submitting letters of no confidence in her leadership.

