House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union

The State of the Union speech could become a casualty of the partial US government shutdown after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked President Donald Trump to postpone his January 29 address.

Ms Pelosi is citing concerns about whether the hobbled government can provide adequate security, but Republicans are casting her move as a ploy to deny Mr Trump the stage.

Ms Pelosi said that with both the Secret Service and the Homeland Security Department entangled in the shutdown, the president should speak to Congress another time or he should deliver the address in writing.

Mr Trump did not immediately respond to the request and the White House had yet to offer any official response hours later.

Today, I wrote to @realDonaldTrump recommending that we delay the State of the Union until after government re-opens, as the @SecretService, the lead federal agency for #SOTU security, faces its 26th day without funding. https://t.co/K2oL8WGvqo pic.twitter.com/g3fIlxDbbK — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 16, 2019

Earlier, the House passed a Democratic measure to reopen the government through to February 8 and provide 14 billion dollars (£10 billion) in emergency spending for recent hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters.

The bill was approved 237-187 on Wednesday, mostly along party lines, but appears dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The White House said Mr Trump will veto the bill, calling it unacceptable without a broader agreement to address what Mr Trump calls a crisis at the US-Mexico border.

Some Republicans accused Democrats of politicising disaster aid, noting that the bill put many Republican politicians who support Mr Trump’s proposed border wall in the position of voting against disaster aid for their own districts.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey said the bill would help families and communities recover from disasters while reopening the government.

- Press Association