Hotel in Taiwan collapses after 6.4 magnitude earthquake - reports

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake has struck near the coast of Taiwan, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck about 13 miles north-east of Hualien, on the island's east coast.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported that the ground floor of the Marshal Hotel, in Hualien district, had caved in and people are believed to be trapped inside.

Emergency services are working to free people trapped in the hotel. The agency posted photos showing a road fractured in several parts.

Photos of latest #Taiwan earthquake shared on Line group chat. Stay safe, everyone!! https://t.co/UmXgXH1YBj pic.twitter.com/4CupAQ49sE — Sonia Su 苏妮娅 (@SoniaSu_) February 6, 2018

Preliminary information suggests the quake was about six miles deep.

According to reports, the tremor struck at 3.50pm (Irish Time).

Massive 6.4 earthquake hits Taiwan causing 4-star hotel and other buildings to collapse as the country suffers 'swarm' of tremors. Pic: Twitter

- PA and Digital Desk