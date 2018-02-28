Hope Hicks quits as Donald Trump's communications chief

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of US President Donald Trump's most loyal aides, is reported to be resigning.

The news comes a day after Ms Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and contact between Mr Trump's campaign and Russia.

She acknowledged to a House intelligence panel that she has occasionally told "white lies" for Mr Trump. But she said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation.

Ms Hicks served as Mr Trump's one-woman communications shop during his winning campaign and has remained one of his most trusted aides.

In a statement, the president praised Ms Hicks for her work over the last three years and said he "will miss having her by my side".

Ms Hicks said in a statement: "There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump."