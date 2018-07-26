Homes flooded and cars damaged after torrential rain hits Athens

Dozens of cars have been damaged after a flash flood struck an Athens suburb following torrential rain.

The Greek capital’s fire department received 140 calls for assistance and to pump water from flooded homes and businesses.

Fire crews headed to a car park in the suburb of Maroussi on Thursday to see if there were any people trapped in cars that were bobbing in a suddenly created muddy lake.

Damaged cars are strewn across an open parking area (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area and shut down a side road off the main highway leading north out of Athens.

The flash flood comes three days after a devastating wildfire north east of Athens killed at least 82 people and injured more than 180.

- Press Association