Hillary Clinton: Free press is under open assault in Trump era

Hillary Clinton has said press rights and free speech are "under open assault" under Donald Trump, and has likened his administration to an authoritarian regime.

The former secretary of state did not mince words in a lecture on freedom of speech on Sunday night.

She said Mr Trump seems to reject the role of a free press in a democracy in "an all-out war on truth, facts and reason".

The former Democratic candidate said it was no wonder that her opponent in the 2016 election apparently joked about throwing reporters in jail to make them talk.

Mrs Clinton was referring to recent revelations from memos by former FBI director James Comey.

