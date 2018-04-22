'He's evil - simple as that', says cousin of Manchester bomber

The cousin of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has spoken of the "betrayal" he felt after lending his bank card to the 22-year-old killer.

Isaac Forjani told the Sunday Times he lent his bank card to Abedi so he could purchase items online.

Abedi bought £500 of car batteries which he then used to make the bomb which killed 22 people and injured scores more at an Ariana Grande concert last May.

Mr Forjani, 25, told the paper how he lost "everything" after the bombing - and was arrested by officers believing he knew about Abedi's plans.

"Can you imagine somebody convincing you that if you blow yourself up with all those people, you're going to heaven? He's evil. Simple as that," he said.

Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi

Upon hearing the news, Mr Forjani said he felt "sick".

He told the Sunday Times: "I will never, ever forget it until the day I die. I got my mum to ring up the family in Libya and try to confirm what was being said about Salman being the bomber. Then we heard back from a relative who confirmed he was missing."

A benefit concert - One Love Manchester - was held in the aftermath of the attack, with around £10 million raised to help those caught up in the atrocity.

Ariana Grande released her first new material since the bombing earlier this week. The video for No Tears Left To Cry contains an allusion to Manchester, as a worker bee can be seen in the final seconds of the video.

- PA