Here's what was on Donald Trump's notes at his listening session with survivors of the Florida shooting

Students and parents delivered emotional appeals to President Donald Trump yesterday to act on school safety and guns after last week's mass shooting in Florida.

The administration is seeking to show resolve against gun violence in the wake of last week's shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead and has prompted a growing call for stronger gun control.

The President's listening session, Trump held a five-point list as he took questions from the gathered students and teachers.

The notes were caught on camera by photographers.

Points one, two, four and five could be seen, and read. 1. What would you most want me to know about your experience?

2. What can we do to help you feel safe?

4. Resources? Ideas?

5. I hear you.

Those in attendance urged the US President to take action to prevent more violence in schools.

Nicole Hockley, the mother of a six-year-old Sandy Hook victim, said: "How many more deaths as a country can we take? How many more teenagers and six and seven-year-olds can we allow to die? Don't let that happen anymore on your watch."

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in last week's shooting, said the issue of gun laws was 'another battle', but called for urgent action to protect students in schools.

He called on President Trump to "fix it", stating: "It should have been one school shooting, and we should have fixed it. And I’m pissed, because my daughter, I’m not going to see again."

He added: "King David Cemetery. That’s where I go to see my kid now."