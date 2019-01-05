Heavy snow blankets parts of Europe

Heavy snow has caused travel chaos in parts of Germany and Austria as authorities closed roads and train routes due to the threat of avalanche and airports cancelled flights.

Munich Airport, the second largest in Germany, saw 120 flights axed and others delayed while workers cleared runways of snow and removed ice from planes.

Austrian railway company OeBB said several routes were suspended due to the avalanche risk. A man clears snow from his car in Filzmoos, Austria (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Authorities closed several roads including around Bischofshofen, which is hosting the annual Four Hills ski jump tournament this weekend, following more than 50cm of fresh snow overnight.

Salzburg regional authorities warned against off-trail skiing, adding that “many large, several very large avalanches are likely” that could affect roads and rail lines.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported the small village of St Johann was evacuated because authorities feared strong winds could trigger a large avalanche. A snow plough clears the roads of Vilzmoos, Austria (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Meanwhile, some 600 residents and tourists were stuck in the village of Soelktal following a road closure, the station reported.

Innsbruck airport said “current weather conditions have caused major restrictions in air traffic” and urged travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Further significant snowfall is forecast for southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland in coming days.

Separately, authorities in Greece reported travel disruptions due to snowfall in the north of the country.

- Press Association