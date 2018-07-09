Heavy rain causes deadly train derailment in Turkey

A total of 24 people have been killed and more than 300 others were injured after a passenger train derailed in north-western Turkey.

Investigators believe heavy rains caused the ground under the rails to collapse near Tekirdag, deputy prime minister Recep Akdag said.

The train was heading to Istanbul from Edirne, on the border with Greece, with 362 passengers and six crew members on board. Five of its six cars came off the tracks.

Emergency services place casualties from a train derailment onto a pick up truck, near a village in Tekirdag province (AP)

Health minister Ahmet Demircan said 318 were injured, with 124 of them taken to hospital.

Transport minister Ahmet Arslan said seven other trains had used the route earlier on Sunday, but the rain caused “extraordinary swelling”.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said two engineers were called in for questioning at the prosecutor’s office.

A media ban issued on Sunday by the government, citing national security and public order, was lifted on Monday.

- Press Association