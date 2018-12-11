'He has been clamouring for months' - Lib Dems want Corbyn to back no confidence debate

The British Prime Minister has met with her Dutch counterpart, and is now heading to Berlin and then Brussels.

Liberal Democrats leader Vince Cable wants to see more action from the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"He has been clamouring for months if not years for a General Election well now he should go out and seek it.

"All of the other opposition parties are today going to call for a no confidence debate.

"He has a duty to get behind it."

- Digital Desk