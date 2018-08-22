Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane approaches

A hurricane heading towards Hawaii has been downgraded to a Category 4 event, with some weakening of the storm forecast over the next two days.

The US National Weather Service said the hurricane’s maximum sustained winds are near 155mph, with higher gusts.

Sandbags are set up at the west end of the Sheraton Waikiki hotel in Honolulu (AP)

The service warned that the hurricane is still forecast to be extremely dangerous as it gets closer to the islands.

- Press Association