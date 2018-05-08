Hawaii governor calls for US federal help amid volcano evacuations

Hawaiian governor David Ige has called for US federal help to deal with the erupting volcano that has spewed lava from fissures and prompted evacuations.

Mr Ige revealed he had contacted the White House and the US Federal Emergency Management Authority (Fema) when he met with people on Hawaii’s Big Island who have left their homes near the Kilauea volcano.

The eruption and lava has destroyed 26 homes so far.

Evacuated residents do not know how long they will be displaced.

Mr Ige said he made the calls to federal officials because he believes it “was very important that we assure that state, federal and county assets would be available” to keep residents safe.

