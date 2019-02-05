Hawaii considers raising legal smoking age to 100

State Representative and doctor Richard Creagan hopes that Hawaii will become the first state to ban the sale of cigarettes, according to Khon2 News.

Richard Creagan believes the ban would lead to an increase in tourism.

A new bill that is being put forward aims to prohibit anyone under the age of 30 from buying cigarettes, and ban all sales of cigarettes by 2024.

According to Hawaii News Now, the ban would go into effect progressively, starting with raising the minimum age for buying cigarettes to 30 in 2020, age 50 by 2022, and age 100 by 2024.

Mr Creagan told Khon2 News: "We're taxing them, that did decrease use somewhat, but we still have 140,000 people in our state that smoke cigarettes.

Richard Creagan. Picture: Hawaii Government website.

"You don't see them as much anymore, because we kind of made them hide.

"But, they're going to die, half of them are going to die if they keep smoking, and we can prevent that."

Hawaii was the first state in the US to ban anyone under the age of 21 from smoking cigarettes back in 2016.

"Our beaches will be free of cigarette butts, our parks, all of that. Kids won't be exposed.

"You won't have to worry about your baby or your dog chewing on a cigarette butt, I mean, we'll be the first state to be cigarette-free and I think that's really cool."