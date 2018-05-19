Harry and Meghan pronounced husband and wife

Harry and Meghan have been pronounced husband and wife after marrying in a fairytale ceremony in St George’s Chapel.

The Queen’s grandson and the American former actress, who is now an HRH and the Duchess of Sussex, pledged their love for one another in the historic surrounds, watched by a television global audience of millions.

The Bride moves in procession through the Nave where she is joined by The Prince of Wales #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/d9HrWsMjRt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

The bride, who has become a member of the British royal family, wore a stunning elegant, simple, pure white gown Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, with three quarter length sleeves and open bateau neckline.

He told his bride “You look amazing” to which Meghan replied “thank you” as they met at the altar.

Prince Harry and Meghan exchanged vows in front of family, friends and millions of viewers around the world.

Reflecting their modern relationship, Meghan did not promise to obey her husband.

Recent royal tradition has been for brides not to pledge to obey their husbands, with Meghan following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and Diana who both opted not to when marrying into the royal family.

Meghan did not promise to obey her husband (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Harry and Meghan’s service, selected from The Marriage Service from Common Worship (2000), also featured contemporary language, using the word “you” instead of “thee” and “thou”.

Both looking very calm and collected, the couple turned to face each other, held hands and began to exchange their personalised vows.

Prince Harry said: “I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

Meghan responded: “I, Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

Prince Harry then led the exchanging of the rings, with both pledging to give “this ring as a sign of our marriage. With my body I honour you, all that I am I give to you, and all that I have I share with you, within the love of God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit”.

The Archbishop then addressed the chapel and declared the couple husband and wife, while the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked happily at one another.

The Archbishop said: “In the presence of God, and before this congregation, Harry and Meghan have given their consent and made their marriage vows to each other.

“They have declared their marriage by the joining of hands and by the giving and receiving of rings.

“I therefore proclaim that they are husband and wife.”

The Archbishop then joined their right hands together and said: “Those whom God has joined together, let no-one put asunder.”

The couple tenderly held hands and exchanged smiles duing the wedding ceremony.

Meghan’s delicate veil was five metres long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza, with her two pageboys carrying the ends as she made her way up the steps.

Prince Harry places the wedding ring on Meghan’s finger (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Her hair was styled in an up do and she wore the glittering Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen.

The presiding bishop of the American Episcopal Church Bishop Michael Curry enthusiastically delivered a passionate address about the power of love.

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge were among more than 30 members of the royal family who gathered in the chapel’s Quire to witness Harry wed the US star at the long-anticipated nuptials.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St George's Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/R5yOAe3gsb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

The 600 strong congregation including American chat show queen Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John and David and Victoria Beckham and actor Idris Elba.

The Archbishop of Canterbury proclaimed Harry and Meghan husband and wife after they said their vows and exchanged rings.

- Press Association