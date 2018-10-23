Harry and Meghan ‘overwhelmed by warm Fijian welcome’

The Duke of Sussex said he and his wife were “overwhelmed” by the welcome they received in Fiji.

Hundreds of people waving flags and signs lined the 15-mile route the couple took from Nausori airport to an official welcome in the capital, Suva, on Tuesday.

There, crowds ran alongside the motorcade as it entered Albert Park before sitting in silence as the couple were welcomed under cloudy skies for the ceremony, or Veirqaraqarvi Vakavanua.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a traditional welcome ceremony, known in Fijian as ‘Veiqaraqaravi Vakavanua’, and conducted by the people of Vuda — watched on by 15,000 people at Albert Park. #RoyalVisitFiji pic.twitter.com/8vHA6GW4sB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 23, 2018

Harry addressed the crowd in their native language with “Bula Vinaka!” – “Hello and thank you!” – and was greeted with cheers, smiles and laughter, as was his sign-off “Vinaka vakalevu” – “Thank you very much”.

The duke spoke of the reception at a dinner hosted by President of Fiji Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

The father-to-be said: “It is a great pleasure for Meghan and me to be your guests here tonight on our first visit to Fiji.

“We were overwhelmed by the warm Fijian welcome we received from the people of these beautiful islands this afternoon in Albert Park, and all the way from the airport.

“It really is a privilege to be here.” Fijian men await the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Suva’s Albert Park (Chris Jackson/PA)

He said the UK and Fiji share “Commonwealth values and goals” as well as a fondness for rugby and a sense of humour.

“All over the world Fiji is renowned for its incredible natural beauty and hospitality,” Harry went on.

“We, as a couple, feel very lucky to be spending part of our tour as your guests. A huge crowd welcomed Harry and Meghan in Albert Park in Fiji’s capital, Suva (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Fiji is a proud and vibrant culture whose people are so gentle but proud, honourable and resourceful.

“Your country has demonstrated its fortitude and resilience by rebuilding your communities following the devastating Cyclone Winston two years ago.

“You continue to smile, you continue to have hope, and you continue to share what you have with others.”

- Press Association