Hard terrain slows rescue of Spanish boy trapped in borehole

Rescuers in southern Spain say that the frantic effort to reach a two-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole seven days ago has again been slowed by difficult terrain.

Provincial authorities said on Sunday that a drill used to create a vertical shaft parallel to the waterhole has hit a rocky patch.

There has been no contact made with Julen Rosello, who fell into the 360 feet shaft on Sunday in the countryside northeast of Malaga.

Experts are hoping to reach the boy by digging a horizontal tunnel to the spot where they believe he is trapped.

Rescuers hope to find him at a depth of 236 feet, where a soil blockage has hampered efforts to save him.

