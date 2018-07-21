Hamas accepts ceasefire after massive Israeli strikes in Gaza

Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers said they have accepted a ceasefire ending an Israeli onslaught on militant positions after a soldier was shot dead.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said it accepted the ceasefire brokered by Egyptian and United Nations officials and that calm had been restored.

The Israeli military destroyed more than 60 Hamas targets on Friday, including three battalion headquarters.

Protesters gather while burning tyres near the fence of the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel (Adel Hana/AP)

The massive air strikes, which killed four Palestinians, came after a Palestinian sniper killed an Israeli soldier along the border.

Hamas said three of the Palestinian casualties were its members.

The second such ceasefire in a week after fierce exchanges seemed to once more pull the sides back from the brink of a full-fledged war.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars over the past decade.

- Press Association