Haiti suspends Oxfam amid sexual misconduct probe

Oxfam will be suspended in Haiti for two months pending an investigation into sexual misconduct by employees of the aid group, a Haitian government minster said.

Minister of Planning and External Co-operation Aviol Fleurant said Haiti is investigating whether anyone from Oxfam sexually abused minors while working in the country.

Mr Fleurant announced the suspension on Thursday.

Seven Oxfam workers were fired or resigned in 2011 after a whistleblower accused staff members of misconduct while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake that devastated the country.

Oxfam officials have apologised for downplaying the significance of the misconduct.