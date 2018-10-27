Hain stands by decision to ‘out’ Green over abuse claims amid complaint warning

Former cabinet minister Lord Hain has stood by his decision to name Sir Philip Green as the businessman at the centre of #MeToo allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse.

The Labour peer named the Arcadia chairman using parliamentary privilege, and Sir Philip has said he will issue a formal complaint to the Lords authorities.

But Lord Hain told the Press Association: “I stand RESOLUTELY by what I’ve said and neither retract nor apologise for standing up for human rights.”

He added: “I always comply fully with my House of Lords obligations as I did on that occasion. His complaint is a malevolent diversion.”

- Press Association

