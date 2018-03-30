Hackers break in to 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts

Anyone with a MyFitnessPal account is being told to change their passwords.

Hackers have stolen personal information from around 150 million users of the MyFitnessPal mobile app and website.

Under Armour, which owns the weight-loss service, says the data breach involves account names, email addresses and scrambled passwords in one of the biggest hacks in history.

It is the largest hack this year and one of the top five to date.