Gunman at Pittsburgh synagogue 'claimed innocent lives'

Update 6.24pm: The gunman at a Pittsburgh synagogue "claimed innocent lives" at a baby naming ceremony, Pennsylvania's attorney general has said.

US media are reporting that several people have died in the attack at a synagogue in the city.

Trump says Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh has “little to do with” gun laws, says the synagogue should have “had some kind of a protection” inside the temple, and later blames synagogue for not having armed guards. pic.twitter.com/AWg5AwkEKp — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 27, 2018

Update - 4.47pm: Police in Pittsburgh have confirmed that a suspect is in custody following a shooting in the area of the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue.

Three officers have been shot and multiple casualties have been confirmed.

No fatalities have yet been reported.

Earlier: Active shooter opens fire at Pittsburgh synagogue

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department has confirmed that an active shooter is in the Wilkinsburg and Shadyside areas of Pittsburgh in the US.

It has been confirmed by local police that the shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue.

BREAKING: Pittsburgh police: Multiple casualties at Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill pic.twitter.com/V4nnONkkSl — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 27, 2018

Multiple casualties are at the scene, according to police.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters that the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area.

The area has been sealed off with Commander Lando telling the public to "shelter in place" and report any unusual activity.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Department has warned people to "avoid the area" in a tweet.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

In a tweet, President Donald Trump said:

"Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene.

"People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!"

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

The gunman opened fire at responding police officers, US media has reported.

Police remain at the scene.

BREAKING: HEAVY POLICE ACTIVITY AT TREE OF LIFE SYNAGOGUE IN SQUIRREL HILL pic.twitter.com/nHIPehF3ar — Chris Lovingood WTAE (@CLovingoodWTAE) October 27, 2018

This is a breaking news story; more as we get it.