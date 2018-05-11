Grenfell Tower painting given to British PM by survivors ‘will hang in Downing Street’

A painting of Grenfell Tower is to be displayed in Downing Street after being presented to the UK Prime Minister at a meeting with survivors and families.

Theresa May spoke with a group of people affected by the fire tragedy at Number 10 on Thursday evening.

Among them was artist Damel Carayol, who lost his niece in the fire and presented the PM with a print of his painting “Grenfell Tower: Eyesore!! Final Straw”.

A message to Mrs May written down the side of the picture read: “Given from a good place with a righteous message. We all hope and pray that nothing like this will ever happen again.”

Mr Carayol told Sky News that the painting was “a painful expression of anger”.

Explaining his decision to present it to the PM, he said: “It is coming from nowhere malicious, but to say `Yourself and everybody else is in office precisely for a reason like this – if I don’t do my job properly, something like this could happen’.”

A picture speaks a thousand words. Justice for Grenfell. pic.twitter.com/GbqXgqx8No — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) May 11, 2018

A Downing Street spokesman said the painting would go through the usual process for any artwork given to Number 10 to decide “where best it fits”.

Asked if it would be displayed somewhere in the building, he said: “Yes, that’s my understanding.”

The spokesman said Mrs May told the meeting that the Grenfell fire in June last year was an “unimaginable tragedy which should never have happened”.

- Press Association