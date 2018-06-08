Grenfell single released to mark ‘immense loss and legacy of love’ one year on

A charity single has been released in the UK to mark the “immense loss and the legacy of love” following the Grenfell Tower fire.

Esme Page, whose charity came up with the idea, said the Grenfell From Today song was a “celebration of the community spirit that blossomed in the wake of the fire”.

Seventy-one people, including a still-born baby, died in the fire on June 14 last year.

Released by Universal Music Operations, all proceeds will go to the Grenfell Foundation and Ms Page’s charity Cornwall Hugs Grenfell.

Cornwall Hugs Grenfell has organised holidays in Cornwall for the survivors (Cornwall Hugs Grenfell)

She said the charity had arranged more than 250 respite holidays for Grenfell survivors, bereaved families and firefighters.

More than a fifth of survivors from the west London tower block have now been to Cornwall for short breaks, she said.

Ms Page said: “I felt the need for a dedicated piece of music to anchor forever both the immense loss and the legacy of love.

“We hope people everywhere will join in the song’s message: that we will never forget, either the huge loss or the community we can be, when we let go of our fear and step out in love.”

The song is sung by the Girl and Boy Choristers of Truro Cathedral Choir, composed by Philip Stopford and set to lyrics by Andrew Longfield.

Soloist George Warren and the Truro Cathedral Choir, who sing on the charity single (Cornwall Hugs Grenfell)

It comes ahead of the tragedy’s 12-month anniversary next Thursday, which will be marked by a series of commemorations.

When six Grenfell families heard the song last week, they broke into applause, Ms Page said.

Bereaved survivor Hanan Wahabi said: “We really have seen strangers become friends and it captures so much of our experience this year. I’m very moved by it.”

A video of the song, played over footage of survivors paddle boarding and kayaking on the Cornish coast, is on YouTube.

It also shows images of the charred tower and the North Kensington community coming together on one of its monthly silent walks.

- Press Association