Grenfell inquiry shown final Facebook posts from fire victim

The final Facebook messages of a Grenfell Tower fire victim who begged friends to pray for her as she was trapped in the burning high-rise were seen by a public inquiry.

Khadija Saye posted an online status at 1.49am saying: "There's a fire in my council block, can't leave the flat. Please pray for me and my mum."

The final Facebook messages of a Grenfell Tower fire victim who begged friends to pray for her as she was trapped in the burning high-rise were seen by a public inquiry. Photo credit: Daffyd Jones/PA Wire.

The talented artist was trapped on the 20th floor of the west London tower with her mother, Mary Mendy.

In response, concerned friends urged her not to panic and shared advice they had been given by the emergency services.

Undated Grenfell Tower Inquiry handout image of a grab taken from the final Facebook messages of a Grenfell Tower fire victim Khadija Saye.

One friend wrote: "The lady I spoke to on 999 said the advice they are giving people is to try and get out."

A subsequent post read: "Called again they said to cover yourself in a wet blanket and get some water and try and leave."

Ms Saye then posted: "F***. I'm scared to leave.

"Did you tell her I'm high up?"

[readmore][/readmore]

Screenshots of the conversations were disclosed to the public inquiry into the blaze in a witness statement from Marion Telfer, Ms Saye's cousin.

In later messages, Ms Saye wrote that she had tried to escape twice but the smoke was "too strong" and it was "impossible".

One friend posted: "Reading this made me cry. I feel so sick. I hope she's OK xx."

Another wrote: "I'm praying for you Khadija. You do what you have to do to get safe please."

In the last message from Ms Saye, estimated at 3.30am, she wrote: "It's in my rooms."

Ms Saye died in the hallway on the ninth floor as a result of inhalation of fire fumes and burns.

Her mother, Mary Mendy, died on the 13th floor.

- PA