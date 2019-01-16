Greece’s prime minister survives no-confidence vote
Greece’s left-wing prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, has narrowly won a confidence vote in parliament days after the governing coalition collapsed.
Mr Tsipras received the minimum 151 votes in Greece’s 300-seat legislature for his government to survive.
His term ends in October.
The defence minister in Mr Tsipras’ government who leads a small nationalist party, Panos Kammenos, quit the coalition last weekend over a proposed agreement with neighbouring Macedonia.
The deal calls for the young country to be renamed North Macedonia in exchange for Greece no longer blocking its path to Nato membership.
