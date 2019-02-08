Greece’s Parliament backs Nato admission for Macedonia

Greece’s parliament has approved a measure for Macedonia to join Nato, ending a decades-old dispute.

Politicians late on Friday voted 153-140 to back the Nato protocol that must now also be approved by all other alliance members.

The Greek vote means the former Yugoslav republic will now formally change its name to North Macedonia. Macedonia’s prime minister Zoran Zaev (Ronald Zak/AP)

That settles a dispute of the country’s name which Greece saw as a potential threat to its own northern region of Macedonia.

Greek opposition parties said the agreement made too many concessions to Macedonia.

- Press Association